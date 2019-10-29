Grand Rapids Woman makes Banner to find a kidney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--A woman in Grand Rapids is on the hunt for her perfect match, at least when it comes to her kidney and she’s using her printing skills to catch the attention of potential donors.

On the corner of Division and Rosemary stands Quick Printing Company. Inside of the little print shop, you can often find Lori Weyers printing signs. About a year ago she enlisted the help of one of her customers to design a sign with three special words: kidney donor needed.

"I guess it was just owning a print shop ya know the first thing I thought of is getting the word out," Weyers says about why she decided to post the sign on her front lawn.

Her journey began five years ago when Weyers stepped into a life-changing doctor's appointment.

"At one of my physicals my doctor said I don't like your kidney numbers and I went to see a kidney doctor and was told I have stage 3 kidney disease," Weyers says.

Four years later and her kidney doctor informed her that her diagnosis was progressing quickly.

"All of a sudden I got a call from my kidney doctor saying, 'Are you feeling okay?' and I'm like well yeah, and they're like well your numbers have crashed you need dialysis right now," says Weyers.

Lori has been on dialysis every since all while searching for a donor.

The wait in Michigan for a kidney is 5 to 7 years and since Weyers’ blood type is O Negative, that wait can be even longer.

"I can only take an O kidney and then your antibodies have to match," Weyers says. "Because I had a blood transfusion a little over a year ago my antibodies are kind of mixed up so that makes it even harder."

Though the sign has been up for more than a year and she's received a lot of calls she's still in search of that perfect match: the one person who could help save her life.

"They'd be giving me life. I have a new grandchild on the way and I have a couple of other grandchildren and I want to be here to see them graduate, get married. So, it would mean the world to me," she says.

"I want to live, I mean I love life, I enjoy my family and I want to be here for them," Weyers says.

And she's looking for a living donor, so if you'd like to help, you can contact her at this number 616-685-6899 and find out more about her and her journey on this Facebook page. You can also donate to her fundraiser, which will benefit her future donor, by clicking here.