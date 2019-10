× GRPD searching for missing man who has autism

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police a searching for a missing man who has autism.

Conor Fitzgerald, 19, was last seen on the East Beltline near Cornerstone University.

Police describe him as standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 135 pounds. He was wearing a grey coat and carrying a blue backpack.

Police say he normally follows a routine and can become aggressive when he breaks from it. Anyone who sees Fitzgerald is encouraged to call 911.