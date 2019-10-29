Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Guelaguetza Designs brings one-of-a-kind items from Mexico to West Michigan

Posted 11:48 AM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47AM, October 29, 2019

Guelaguetza Designs is a place where Mexican-Americans in West Michigan find a true connection to their roots and authentic home culture, and they're holding their grand opening on Thursday.

Guelaguetza Designs sells one-of-a-king items made in Mexico. These products have their own voice, reflecting the values of the Mexican community ​​and part of their identity.

The mission of Guelaguetza Designs is to foster cultural diversity by providing workshops and community events, selling fair trade products to sustain artisan jobs, and preserving ancestral techniques.

The Grand Opening will take place on October 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. The grand opening will be followed by an open house on November 1 from 12 to 7 p.m.

Guelaguetza Designs is located at 2727 Dehoop Avenue South West in Wyoming.

For more information, visit guelaguetzadesigns.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.