Guelaguetza Designs brings one-of-a-kind items from Mexico to West Michigan

Guelaguetza Designs is a place where Mexican-Americans in West Michigan find a true connection to their roots and authentic home culture, and they're holding their grand opening on Thursday.

Guelaguetza Designs sells one-of-a-king items made in Mexico. These products have their own voice, reflecting the values of the Mexican community ​​and part of their identity.

The mission of Guelaguetza Designs is to foster cultural diversity by providing workshops and community events, selling fair trade products to sustain artisan jobs, and preserving ancestral techniques.

The Grand Opening will take place on October 31 from 5 to 7 p.m. The grand opening will be followed by an open house on November 1 from 12 to 7 p.m.

Guelaguetza Designs is located at 2727 Dehoop Avenue South West in Wyoming.

For more information, visit guelaguetzadesigns.com.