Learn how Davidson Plyforms uses recycled plastic to make high-quality products

Posted 12:32 PM, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:31PM, October 29, 2019

Plastic. It's in cars, refrigerators, furniture, computers, and so many other objects we encounter in our everyday lives.

Recycling plastic is not only important, its become a competitive market. Getting the best quality of recyclable material helps local companies compete, like Davidson Plyforms.

Todd took a trip to Davidson Plyforms to see what happens to the plastic put in the bin and to learn more about Michigan's efforts to increase the amount the community recycles.

Learn more about Davidson Plyforms and how they're taking advantage of recycled materials on their website.

Also, learn more about the EGLE campaign and get more tips and information on recycling, visit recyclingraccoons.org.

