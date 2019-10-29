Meghan’s A.R.M.Y. hosting fundraiser to fight substance abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKER, Mich. -- The West Michigan community is invited to enjoy a fun-filled, educational evening complete with dinner and a silent auction on Tuesday evening in Walker.

The event, set from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Deltaplex, will benefit nonprofit Meghan's A.R.M.Y., an organization whose mission is to spread awareness, reduce stigma and educate the public on substance dependency, while also providing options for families to explore, learn and connect with needed information.

In addition to a spaghetti dinner prepared by chef Tommy Fitzgerald and a silent auction fundraiser, the event will also feature trick or treating at informational booths.

Tickets are $15 per person (kids 5 and under eat free), and attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes.

Buy tickets online through Eventbrite, or purchase at the door. For more information about Meghan's A.R.M.Y., visit meghansarmy.org.