Meghan's A.R.M.Y Hosts Event to Reduce Stigma Around Addiction and Mental Health Issues

WALKER, Mich. — Meghan’s A.R.M.Y partnered with several West Michigan organizations Tuesday night at the DeltaPlex, to host its first event to inform the community about substance use disorder and mental health issues.

The organization was founded after Meghan Reid died from an heroin overdose at just 23-years-old in 2016. Meghan’s mother, Molly has now been working to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction and provide resources for families supporting loved ones struggling with the disorder.

“As a mother I didn’t know where to turn, when I found out Meghan was using, and I want to help other families to find the connections they need and the resources they need to help their loved ones,” said Molly Reid.

Since its inception, Meghan’s A.R.M.Y has been filling up “fresh start packs” with toilet trees, journals, wash clothes, bus passes and more, to help individuals in recovery get on the right track.

“We find that a lot people that get out of rehab and are in recovery, don’t have a lot of the basic toiletries and necessities that you normally do have in your home, because a lot of them are homeless,” said Michaela Reid, Meghan’s sister.

Proceeds from the event will help continue those efforts.