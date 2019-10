× Police searching for missing Kzoo woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing Kalamazoo woman.

Police are searching for Deltaje Pritchett, who was last seen on Oct. 17 in Battle Creek. Investigators say she lives on the east side of Kalamazoo.

Police didn’t say what she was last seen wearing or offer a description.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Kalamazoo Township police at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-342-2100.