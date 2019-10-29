× Rollover crash at Ottawa Co. intersection sends 2 to hospital

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a rollover crash at an Ottawa County intersection.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Michigan and Edgewater drives.

Authorities say a vehicle on Edgewater Drive pulled out in front of a vehicle on Lake Michigan Drive, causing a collision that made one of them roll into the median.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital to be evaluated after the crash. Authorities didn’t specify what condition they were in.

Lake Michigan Drive was closed for some time while crews worked to clear the scene but has since reopened.