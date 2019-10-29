Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

State police unit to focus on illegally prescribed opioids

Posted 2:25 PM, October 29, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan State Police has announced a new task force that will look into medical professionals suspected of illegally distributing controlled substances, like opioids.

The diversion investigation unit’s work already has led to criminal enterprise, conspiracy to manufacture illegal prescriptions and other charges against a nurse practitioner in Lansing. A doctor in Mason also has been charged with manufacturing illegal prescriptions, possessing controlled substances and health care fraud.

State police Director Col. Joe Gasper says “prescribing medically unnecessary controlled substances pushes highly addictive drugs on to … streets impacting public and patient safety.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.