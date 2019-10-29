Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Text of resolution on impeachment is released

Posted 3:32 PM, October 29, 2019, by

(Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have released text of a resolution that authorizes the next phase of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The eight-page resolution released Tuesday calls for open hearings and requires the House Intelligence Committee to submit a report outlining its findings and recommendations.

House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern of Massachusetts says the resolution will “provide a clear path forward” as the House begins a public phase of the impeachment inquiry.

The House is expected to vote on the resolution on Thursday as Democrats aim to nullify complaints from Trump and his Republicans allies that the impeachment process is illegitimate and unfair.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he and other GOP lawmakers will review the House language to see if it passes a “smell test” of fairness to Trump.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.