2 girls hit by separate vehicles in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Two teen girls were hit by two separate vehicles while walking across a road Wednesday in Portage.

Police say the girls were hit around 4:12 p.m. crossing W Centre Avenue in Portage.

One of the teens wasn’t hurt, but the other was sent to Bronson Methodist Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police said the girls weren’t in the crosswalk when they were hit.