3 children die, another critical after Lansing house fire

Posted 1:49 PM, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:54PM, October 30, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An early morning fire that engulfed a home in the Michigan capital has killed three children, left a fourth in critical condition and injured three more people.

Firefighters responded to the blaze in north Lansing at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say relatives told firefighters that three children were trapped inside. First responders rescued the children ages 8, 5 and 3 years, and rushed them to a hospital where they were declared dead.

Authorities say a 5-year-old child is in critical condition and a 31-year-old man is being treated at the University of Michigan Burn Center. A 26-year-old woman and an 18-month-old are stable.

The names of those killed and injured have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

