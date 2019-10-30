Blitz Preview – Week 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(FOX 17) — Seasons are on the line in the first week of the high school football playoffs.

GAME OF THE WEEK: EAST KENTWOOD (5-4) AT ROCKFORD (8-1)

It's a rematch from just last Friday when the Rams earned a 17-7 win to claim the outright OK Red championship.

"They know us, we know them." 6th year East Kentwood head coach Tony Kimbrough said. "I told our team this, it is going to come down to one or two possessions or one or two plays. At this juncture in the season, it comes down to what team plays the toughest and what team makes the least amount of mistakes."

The winner or this one will get to continue on to the district final either November 8th or 9th against the winner of the Brighton-Holt game.

"I think there is a little bit (of pressure) because if you lose, you are done." Rockford senior running back Jackson Moseley said. "We don`t want to be done yet so there is a little bit of extra pressure to win but I think that is a good thing."

Jason Hutton, Bret Bakita and Coach Rohn begin coverage Friday on FOX 17 News at 5.

BLITZ BATTLE: RAVENNA (7-2) AT CEDAR SPRINGS (8-1)

It's been four years since the Bulldogs and Crusaders have met in football and their first playoff meeting since 2005.

MCC (6-2) has won five straight game this season with both of it losses coming to division four playoff teams (Pontiac Notre Dame Prep & Orchard View).

Ravenna's (7-2) two losses came to division five playoff teams (Hopkins and Oakridge).

Chris Gorksi will have the coverage from Kehren Stadium.

The Blitz will also be at these games, all games start at 7 p.m.:

Grand Haven (5-4) at Grandville (7-2)

Mona Shores (7-2) at Midland (8-1)

Portage Central (5-4) at Portage Northern (8-1)

Mattawan (5-4) at Forest Hills Central (7-2)

Jackson (5-3) at Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0)

Mt. Pleasant (7-2) at Cedar Springs (8-1)\

Spring Lake (5-4) at Byron Center (9-0)

Lowell (5-4) at East Grand Rapids (6-3)

Zeeland East (5-4) at Zeeland West (8-1)

Allendale (5-4) at GR Catholic Central (8-1)

Sparta (8-1) at Orchard View (9-0)

Otsego (6-3) vs. Unity Christian (6-3) at Jenison

Vicksburg (5-4) at Paw Paw (8-1)

Grant (7-2) at Oakridge (9-0)

Dowagiac (6-3) at Hopkins (8-1)

Central Montcalm (7-2) at Portland (7-2)

Newaygo (6-3) at Montague (7-2)

Morley-Stanwood (6-3) at Hemlock (7-2)

North Muskegon (5-4) at Pewamo-Westphalia (9-0)

NorthPointe Christian (6-3) at Kent City (6-3)

Hartforfd (6-3) at Schoolcraft (8-1)

Centreville (6-3) at Lawton (9-0)

Bellevue (6-3) at Martin (9-0)

Brethren (5-4) at Climax-Scotts (7-2)

The Blitz airs Friday night at 10:30 p.m. with a full hour of highlights, reaction and analysis.