Celebrate fall with amazing activities at Soaring Eagle

Hello November! Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is celebrating the change in seasons on Friday and Saturday. There will be storytime with Nokomis, and in the activity room kids can make popsicle stick scarecrows and autumn trees. Movies this weekend include Epic and Brave.

The activity room will be busy on November 8 and 9 with the Bounti-Fall Harvest Weekend! Kids will be able to make popsicle stick corn, apple plate apples, and later in the evening, there will be a fall fun scavenger hunt. Also, for just $5 kids can purchase glitter tattoos.

Lil' Deer Camp is back November 15-17. Along with crafts, there will be painting and balloon art, dance parties, giveaways, contests, and more. Also, parents can relax with massages. Make sure to stop by the meeting room and check out the mom's self-care vendors.

Rolling Stones calls him a live legacy in the making. Breakout country star Chris Janson, with special guest Runaway June, is coming to the Soaring Eagle Stage on November 1.

Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. Since his debut album four years ago, Janson has been a three-time CMA nominee, released two number-one singles, and was a winner of ACM's Video of the Year for his gold-certified inspiring hit song, "Drunk Girl."

He'll be joined by the three-voice harmony of Runaway June. The lovely voices of Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland, and Jennifer Wayne will bring you back to the early days of country music. Over the past four years, they've climbed up the country music charts with hits like "Head Over Heels" or "Got Me Where I Want You" and "Buy My Own Drinks" and continue to climb up the music charts.

For more mature audiences, get ready to see some of the most gorgeous men alive sing, dance, and more at HUNKS, the world's foremost exotic male dance show. Ladies from all over the world have seen the Hunks perform, and it's a great way to celebrate ladies' night, a birthday, or a bachelorette party. They'll be making audiences swoon on the Soaring Eagle stage on November 15.

Soaring Eagle wants you to come on down! You could be the next contestant on The Price Is Right Live Show. On November 16, you can get a front-row seat to everyone's favorite game show. If you're lucky enough to be called down, you'll have a chance to win a share of the more than $10 million in cash and fabulous prizes. Contestants will play favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and even the Fabulous Showcase. Plus, lucky audience members can win prizes right in their seats.

We Will Rock You: The Musical is going to be in Mt. Pleasant on November 22 and 23. The musical tells the story of a group of Bohemians who struggle to restore the free exchange of thought, fashion, and live music in a distant future where everyone dresses, thinks and acts the same. It features more than 20 hit Queen songs. "We Will Rock You" has performed in 28 countries around the globe and seen by more than 16 million people.

Coming up soon after on November 30, male a cappella Straight No Chaser is coming to perform on the stage. The group got their start in college, and they've now turned that hobby into a recording career that has taken them around the world. Tickets start around $30.

