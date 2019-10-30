Dr. Bitner and team explain why they love helping women with menopause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Besides Dr. Diana Bitner, there's a group of women who love menopause. Dr. Bitner and her team of women's health specialists are helping women all over West Michigan, answering questions about healthy aging, menopause, and sexual health.

Midlife or perimenopause is the time that leads up to menopause. For some women, it can be a roller-coaster of emotions, periods, sometimes symptoms and sometimes not, and other surprising changes like dizziness, joint pain, and bad sleep.

So, why do they love menopause? It is the time women need to get their health together if they are going to have a really healthy and successful second half of life, and Dr. Bitner's team is here to help.

To set up an appointment with Dr. Bitner or her staff, call (616)-267-8520. Their office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Dr. NW, Suite A., Grand Rapids.

Learn more about healthy living and women's health on her blog.