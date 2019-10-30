× EGLE shortening permit process to protect homes from erosion

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s environmental department is changing its permit process to help people with homes being threatened by erosion caused by high lake levels.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lake and Energy announced Wednesday it will start expediting the permit process to perform shoreline work.

When homes or pieces of infrastructure are at risk, a permit for work to protect them will be issued in days, rather than the 60- to 90-day process that currently exists.

EGLE is also diverting resources to help homeowners and local governments to process permits and help find solutions.

Property owners can get up-to-date information on the process on the state’s website. People with questions about erosion issues can also call EGLE’s Environmental Assistance Center at 800-662-9278 or email EGLE-Assist@michigan.gov.