Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

EGLE shortening permit process to protect homes from erosion

Posted 4:35 PM, October 30, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s environmental department is changing its permit process to help people with homes being threatened by erosion caused by high lake levels.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lake and Energy announced Wednesday it will start expediting the permit process to perform shoreline work.

When homes or pieces of infrastructure are at risk, a permit for work to protect them will be issued in days, rather than the 60- to 90-day process that currently exists.

EGLE is also diverting resources to help homeowners and local governments to process permits and help find solutions.

Property owners can get up-to-date information on the process on the state’s website. People with questions about erosion issues can also call EGLE’s Environmental Assistance Center at 800-662-9278 or email EGLE-Assist@michigan.gov.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.