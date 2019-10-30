EGLE to homeowners: “You should do something to protect it,” in regards to lakeshore erosion

HOLLAND, MICH. — At a town hall Wednesday in Holland, people living along the lakeshore got to ask EGLE, the state department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy, about ongoing erosion problems on Lake Michigan due to high water levels.

Lots of folks felt like they didn’t get answers. The main frustration? Currently, to install temporary measures to protect their homes from eroding, you need a permit for even simple things like sandbags. You’ll also need a permit to install permanent measures to protect against erosion.

“You don’t understand. I’m looking at my entire retirement falling into Lake Michigan,” one concerned homeowner said.

EGLE says they get the frustrations. Adding that, while they can’t tell you to break the law, they aren’t likely to fine those who are attempting to protect their homes from erosion.

“I also tell people if your house is in imminent danger, you should do something to protect it. I can’t give them verbal approval, because it’s not in compliance with the laws of EGLE,” EGLE environmental engineer John Bayha said.

They’ve also created an expedited permitting process. Before, the process to get a permit to build along the lakeshore could take months. The state has diverted employees from other departments to help with the process.

They’ve also set up a triage system to asses the damage. Meaning homes in the most danger are on the priority list for a permit.

“We are frustrated. This is high water. It’s been here…and we…the predictions…are that they will be here for the next few months…if not longer,” EGLE’s Luis Saldivia said.