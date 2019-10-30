Faire Flea GR kicks off first-ever event November 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first-ever Fair Flea Grand Rapids is coming to show off locally made products on Saturday.

Shop Michigan-made products from companies that use their business as a vehicle for positive change. Each local maker carries a Purpose Card at their booth that says what small steps they are making towards positive change in the community or on the Earth.

Each vendor has unique and personal gifts, so it's the perfect time to start shopping for Christmas.

November's Faire Flea GR will take place on November 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre. After the first event, there will be a Faire Frla the first Saturday of every month through May.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/thevendorexchange.