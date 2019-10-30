Finding Joseph his Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- An athletic teen, who’s into a little bit of everything, is hoping for a big family to share those interests with.

FOX 17’s Forever Home series works to find adoptive families for children in Michigan’s foster care system.

Joseph is 14 years old and is crazy about football and basketball, but has an artistic side too.

Like most teens, Joseph also loves technology and video games, so we checked out the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s latest exhibit called Design Zone.

Joseph enjoys all different kinds of music and he’s the kind of kid who is full of surprises, especially when it comes to some of his favorite animals.

"I love horses, I love sheep, goats, mini horses, whatever. The one thing I don't like is pig though."

If Joseph do anything with his future, he says he’d become a professional athlete.

He said, “When you go out onto the field and you're all pumped and ready and then it's like a flip,flip.You don't know what's gonna happen when you're in the game."

For him, sports are especially helpful if he’s had a tough day, but he’s found art and graphic design are good outlets for him too.

“I do sketching, and then painting, colored pencil. It just really satisfies me because you can do whatever you want," he said.

When it comes to an adoptive family, Joseph knows exactly what he wants.

“A mom and a dad, a couple dogs, and probably some children around my age, so I could associate or hang with them or guys that are older than me. I mean, that's what I picture in my head," he said.

He also knows how he’d want that family to interact with him.

He said, “The dad would be really really sportsy, and spend time with the kids as much as possible, and the mom would probably be artsy, loves art, painting everything like that and probably helps the kids with their homework."

To see that vision come to life would be a game-changer for him.

“It would feel fantastic, like a miracle kind of," he said.

If you’re interested in learning more about Joseph or the adoption process, you can visit the Orchards Children's Services website or call (248) 258-0440.