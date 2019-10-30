Foster care non-profit asks lawmakers to reverse Governor’s decision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. - A non-profit focused on foster care is doing everything they can to salvage their organization, including testifying before lawmakers in Lansing.

When Governor Whitmer announced the state budget, the West Michigan Partnership for Children learned it would lose $2 million, the money dedicated to their administrative budget. Without the funds, the organization could no longer function and would have to transfer their caseload over the the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, multiple people testified to lawmakers, including staff for WMPC and others involved in child welfare.

"If WMPC is withdrawn, we will suffer the lag in services," said Janet Reynolds, Executive Director of Michigan Federation for Children and Families. "We will suffer the lag and the loss which could definitely affect our performance overall as a state."

Currently, WMPC overlooks the placement of over 800 children who are depending on them for foster care placements. Since the organization started in 2017, WMPC created a pilot program called Enhanced Foster Care. It allows traumatized children to receive additional resources such as behavioral aids and in-home therapy after they are placed with foster families.

On Wednesday, WMPC and its advocates presented their results to lawmakers, hoping they can sway them into reversing the decision and restoring the funds.

"Michigan has the opportunity to be an earlier adopter of this innovative approach," said WMPC Ceo, Kristyn Peck. "Most importantly, however, 850 children and families deserve continued support through through this pilot."

"We see a level of information sharing and transparency and collaboration that is nothing I have seen in my 20+ years in child welfare," said Sean De Four, COO of Wellspring Lutheran Services.

The group also presented a letter from judges in Kent County asking lawmakers to also reverse the decision. 9 judges signed their letter, addressed to Governor Whitmer.

In part, the letter reads:

"We know that cutting WMPC's funding puts pressure on someone, but primarily the pressure rests squarely on the backs of the abused and neglected children and their families. Please do not let them become the sacrificial lambs of the political process."

If the funds remain unchanged, WMPC will be forced to close its doors by December 31.