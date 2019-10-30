Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Halloween recipes with Chef Char

Posted 5:41 PM, October 30, 2019, by

Bloody Mary Shots and Creepy Cut Out Quesadillas

Fun Halloween Recipes with Chef Char Morse of Kitchen 242

Bloody Mary Shots Ingredients

4 oz. Bloody Mary mix or tomato juice

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp minced horseradish

1 oz. pickle juice

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Dash of favorite hot sauce

Dash of favorite steak sauce (like A-1)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 ½ ounce vodka

Bloody Mary Shots Directions

Mix every thing over ice and stir.  Draw drink into a syringe for a shot.

Non-Alcohol Option

Tomato Soup Shots:

Make a can of your favorite tomato soup according to directions and draw the soup into the syringe.

Creepy Cut Out Quesadillas Ingredients

2 large flour tortilla shells

1/3 cup combination of shredded cheeses (can use cheddar, Colby jack, pepper jack, mozzarella, etc.)

1 tsp taco seasoning mix

Creepy Cut Out Quesadillas Directions

Preheat a griddle and coat with butter or olive oil.

To one of the tortillas, cut out triangles and a mouth (for a large jack-o-lantern) or use Halloween-themed cookie cutters to cut out shapes.

Toast the cut-out tortilla shell on both sides then remove from griddle.

Place second tortilla shell on hot griddle and add cheese and taco seasoning mix.

Place the already toasted and cut out tortilla on top of the melting cheese tortilla.

Remove from heat and cut into quarters before serving.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.