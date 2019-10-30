Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bloody Mary Shots and Creepy Cut Out Quesadillas

Fun Halloween Recipes with Chef Char Morse of Kitchen 242

Bloody Mary Shots Ingredients

4 oz. Bloody Mary mix or tomato juice

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp minced horseradish

1 oz. pickle juice

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Dash of favorite hot sauce

Dash of favorite steak sauce (like A-1)

Salt and pepper to taste

1 ½ ounce vodka

Bloody Mary Shots Directions

Mix every thing over ice and stir. Draw drink into a syringe for a shot.

Non-Alcohol Option

Tomato Soup Shots:

Make a can of your favorite tomato soup according to directions and draw the soup into the syringe.

Creepy Cut Out Quesadillas Ingredients

2 large flour tortilla shells

1/3 cup combination of shredded cheeses (can use cheddar, Colby jack, pepper jack, mozzarella, etc.)

1 tsp taco seasoning mix

Creepy Cut Out Quesadillas Directions

Preheat a griddle and coat with butter or olive oil.

To one of the tortillas, cut out triangles and a mouth (for a large jack-o-lantern) or use Halloween-themed cookie cutters to cut out shapes.

Toast the cut-out tortilla shell on both sides then remove from griddle.

Place second tortilla shell on hot griddle and add cheese and taco seasoning mix.

Place the already toasted and cut out tortilla on top of the melting cheese tortilla.

Remove from heat and cut into quarters before serving.