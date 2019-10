× Man facing fraud charges in multiple states

LOWELL, Mich. — A Dearborn man arrested in Lowell is facing fraud charges in multiple states.

Jason Faraj was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly bought $5,746 worth of items with insufficient funds.

He is wanted in for similar felony fraud charges in multiple states, including Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

A judge set his bond at $50,000 and his first court date is set in Kent County for November.