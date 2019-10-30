Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man guilty of Holland Twp. hotel murder

Posted 11:35 AM, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:43AM, October 30, 2019

Juan Cabrera - arraignment, 3/4/19

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man has been convicted for the February murder of a 14-year-old boy at a Holland Township hotel.

Juan Cabrera was found guilty Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, felony firearm and felony gang membership.

T.J. Wells was shot and killed in February at the Hampton Inn in Holland Township. Prosecutors said Wells got into a confrontation with someone in the hotel at a party, which led to Cabrera pointing a gun out a door and shooting him several times.

A date for Cabrera’s sentencing has not been set yet.

