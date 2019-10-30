Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man killed in Kzoo County crash ID’d

Posted 4:15 PM, October 30, 2019, by

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities have identified a driver who was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 8:07 p.m. on East D Avenue near Westnedge Avenue in Cooper Township, near Plainwell. Authorities say 29-year-old Joshua Lecour was going east when he crossed the center line and was hit by a westbound vehicle.

Lecour was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other driver was also taken to the hospital but has been treated and released.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor.

