Michigan House passes sports betting, online gambling bills

Posted 7:04 PM, October 30, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would allow sports betting and online gambling under bills that have been approved by the state House and will move to the Senate for further consideration.

The House approved the 10-bill package Wednesday. Democrats warn that it would be vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in its current form.

She has expressed concerns that the bills could syphon revenue from Michigan’s iLottery, which helps fund schools. Proponents of the legislation say it is necessary to reflect that gamblers — as in many other forms of commerce — are shifting to wagering online.

Backers say the bills ultimately could generate $80 million to $100 million a year in additional tax revenue.

