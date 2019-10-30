Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety's Pastors on Patrol Program is hosting its second annual coat and toy drive.

Starting November 1, they're asking the community to donate new toys, gloves, hats, and new or gently-used coats to help those in need.

Items will be accepted at all Kalamazoo Public Safety stations at all hours until December 2.

2. Taco Bell is giving away free tacos today as part of its Steal a Base, Steal a Taco World SEries promotion.

A player stole a base in the first inning of Game One last Tuesday. So, Taco Bell is promising to give away one free Doritos Locos Taco to every customer.

The deal only lasts four hours, from 2 to 6 p.m.

World Series Game 7 will air tonight on Fox 17.

3. Bob's Brewery inside The B.O.B. in Grand Rapids is getting ready to release its most popular beer.

A special release party for Peanut Butter Porter is happening on November 8. This time around, they're offering a variety of flavors like barrel-aged and salted caramel.

The brews will be available in four-packs of 22-ounce bottles, or 16-ounce cans.

Pre-orders for the release party can be found on EventBrite.com.

4. One of the hardest and humblings jobs out there being a nurse. With those long hours catching up to them, it's time for a vacation.

The travel company, Cheap Caribbean wants to take care of the health care professionals who are always taking care of others by giving them a free vacation. They want to send 50 nurses and their plus ones on free flights to a tropical destination.

Nurses can trade on the hospital floor for a sandy shore by joining Cheap Caribbean's ER&R Club. 50 lucky winners will be able to pack their bags and head to the location of their choice.

Nurses have until November 4 to sign up.

5. A nurse in Atlanta using her talents outside the hospital to give babies a special treat this Halloween.

Nurse Tara at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta crocheted Halloween costumes for babies spending their first Halloween in intensive care.

The hospital says nurse Tara has been doing this for four years now and spends months preparing costumes for the babies.

This year's costumes included a ghost, Dumbo, a lion, and even Rocky Balboa.