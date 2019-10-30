Mustapha’s goal sends Forest Hills Northern back to state final

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich -- Ali Mustapha scored late in the first half of Wednesday's division 2 boys soccer state semifinal game to lift Forest Hills Northern to a 1-0 win over Mattawan.

"Coach kind of set us up for that," Mustapha said about the goal. "He told me where to go. We talked before the game, it is raining out, it is wet so play those balls across like he did and I was in the right spot at the right time and I was able to flick it on."

Carter Clark made the goal stand up with several stops in net.

"We have told them from the get-go, just today. Tomorrow doesn`t matter, "One game at a time, I know it is cliché, high school boys it is hard to get them focused game after game and they have done a fantastic job. Fourteen seniors over here, they say just today, just one game and it has got us so far and now we just have one game left and hopefully it is enough."

The Huskies lost in last year's state final to Detroit Country Day.

"We made it all the way last year," Mustapha added. "We were unfortunate to lose on penalty kicks. We have been looking forward to this for the last year. I really think we can do it because we want to bring home that championship."

FHN takes on Melvindale in the championship game Saturday at 3 p.m. at Novi High School.