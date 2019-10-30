× Retired Allegan County K-9 dies

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has lost a member of its K-9 unit.

Etto passed away Tuesday at 10 years old. He became a member of the sheriff’s office K-9 unit in 2011.

Etto and his partner Deputy David Holmes retired last year. During their career together, the pair was involved with hundreds of cases that included finding suspects, drug searches and school programs.