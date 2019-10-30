Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Shooting at a California home leaves at least 3 dead, 9 injured

Posted 4:15 AM, October 30, 2019, by
By Madeline Holcombe and Joe Sutton, CNN
(CNN) — Multiple people were shot at a home in Long Beach, California on Tuesday, officials said.The Long Beach Fire Department responded to a shooting at 10:44 p.m. (local time), the department said on Twitter.

Three people were confirmed dead and nine were taken to area hospitals, the fire department said.

Footage from CNN affiliate KABC shows paramedics treating at least seven people in a yard next to a nail salon.

CNN has reached out to the Long Beach Police Department for more information.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.