Shooting at a California home leaves at least 3 dead, 9 injured

By Madeline Holcombe and Joe Sutton, CNN

CNN

) — Multiple people were shot at a home in Long Beach, California on Tuesday, officials said.The Long Beach Fire Department responded to a shooting at 10:44 p.m. (local time), the department said on Twitter.

Three people were confirmed dead and nine were taken to area hospitals, the fire department said.

Footage from CNN affiliate KABC shows paramedics treating at least seven people in a yard next to a nail salon.

CNN has reached out to the Long Beach Police Department for more information.