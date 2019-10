PORTAGE. Mich. — Two young girls were hit by separate cars while trying to cross West Centre Avenue without using the crosswalk.

The crash happened just before 4:15 Thursday evening. One of the girls was not injured by the car that hit her. The other, a 14-year-old, was taken to Bronson Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating this crash and ask anyone with information to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer.