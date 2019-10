MARSHALL , Mich. — Property damage including egging and broken car windows are plaguing southwest Michigan residents.

Reports of damage started coming in late in the evening on October 18th and into the morning of the 19th in Coldwater, Bronson, Matteson Township, and Batavia Township.

Michigan State Police say this is an open investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the MSP Marshall post at 269-558-0500.