Winter weather advisories for Halloween trick or treaters

WEST MICHIGAN — It’s a forecast I wish I didn’t have to give…rain/snow/wind for the kids trying to trick or treat. In fact, WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect for some of us from 2 P.M. Thursday through 8 A.M. Friday. See graphic below for the actual county break-out.

I could remember as a child some nasty winter-type Halloweens, but I also remember the occasional mild ones too. I prefer the latter, but in everyone’s life a little rain (and snow) must fall. Below is the Halloween forecast for Thursday, Halloween 2019. We expect rain/snow showers in the morning, changing to all rain by afternoon. By late afternoon/early evening, snow will begin to mix in (again). We expect precipitation to change to all snow showers in the early evening with a quick burst of perhaps 2″ to 3″ is spots. Highs will only be around 40. Winds will also increase through the day from the north/northwest at 15 to 25 mph. So cold and blustery too.

Below, the image shows what we expect when things get started at 6 P.M. and continues for 7 P.M. and 8 P.M. Rain/snow at 6 P.M. with temperatures around 37 degrees. By 7 P.M., temperatures will be around 36 degrees with everything changing to snow showers. That type of weather continues at 8 P.M. Windy too! Make sure to bundle up the kidos!

I should also note that LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORIES are in effect from 2 P.M. Thursday through 8 A.M. Friday for all of our lakeshore counties. Strong winds will drive waves on Lake Michigan as high as 10 to 12 feet by Thursday evening. GALE WARNINGS are also in effect. More beach, dune, and bluff erosion is likely with northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph.

While we are not expecting much snow Thursday P.M., temperatures are expected to fall to around/below freezing Friday morning. That means anything on the surfaces may freeze, especially bridges and overpasses. Be prepared for at least the possibility of a slower early morning commute on Friday.

Please be safe with the trick-or-treaters.