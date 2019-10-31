1 dead following fiery crash in Allegan County

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead following a fiery single-vehicle crash.

South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to that crash just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, finding the vehicle completely engulfed in flames at the intersection of Blue Star Memorial Highway and 109th Avenue in Casco Township.

According to first responders, the lone occupant of the vehicle was still inside when they arrived and was later pronounced dead on scene.

Deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office say the vehicle appeared to have been traveling west on 109th, when it failed to stop at Blue Star Memorial Highway, struck a small hill in a wooded area off the side of the road and wound up flipping upside down.

The driver of the vehicle was burned beyond recognition, deputies said, and it isn’t clear whether they were male or female, or what their approximate age was.

The vehicle is said to be a Dodge Durango from late 1990’s or early 2000’s, possibly silver in color. Both the VIN and registration plate were destroyed in the fire, deputies said.

The crash remains under investigation.