16 Over 60 Gala to recognize seniors giving back to the community

Grand Rapids recently recognized another group of 40 Under 40, which is 40 individuals under the age of 40 making a difference in West Michigan. Now in November West Michigan will recognize an often overlooked group of individuals, seniors, at the 16 Over 60 Gala.

The 16 Over 60 Gala recognizes the contributions and impact of 16 individuals 60 years of age or more who engage and inspire the community.

Senior Neighbors, the main sponsor for the event, states these individuals are nominated by the community and based on their business excellence, caregiving, or other extraordinary efforts.

The Gala will take place at Frederik Meijer Gardens on Wednesday, November 13 at 6 p.m.

For more information and to see this year's nominees, visit seniorneighbors.org.