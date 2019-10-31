67 years apart: Man and grandsons play on 9-0 Byron Center football teams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich.-- For the first time since 1952, Byron Center Football has a 9-0 season.

The two teams may be separated by 67 years, but they share one thing: a common last name.

A lot of course has changed in Byron Center over the last few decades, but one thing hasn't: the Silvernail family.

Grandfather, Larry Silvernail, played for Byron Center the last time they had a 9-0 season, in 1952.

His son, Perry Silvernail, was on the 1987 Byron Center Bulldogs football team.

Now, his grandsons, Karsen and Kolton Silvernail are representing a third generation.

“First time on varsity, great experience. Especially going 9-0. Having my brother on the team was extra special,” Karsen Silvernail said.

It's a special season for the whole team, especially for Larry Silvernail.

“It’s been exciting with my two grand kids playing on the same team. And enjoying themselves, very much,” Larry Silvernail said. “And watching the other kids as well. Ever since I got back from the service, I’ve been watching Byron Center kids play sports."

Larry says the best part isn't watching the kids win. It's about seeing them become outstanding young men.