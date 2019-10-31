Bond, spirit to lead Drive in 2019-2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Grand Rapids Drive held media day on Wednesday.

The team returns just three players from last season's team that qualified for the G League playoffs and will feature many new faces.

"I love the goofiness," Todd Withers, one of the three returners said. "When we are on the court we handle business but I love the energy of the guys when we come back to the locker room, everybody is goofy, everybody is real cool, no cliques we are all real tight and we are all a nice little family."

Each franchise gets two, two-way players, for the Drive they are forward Louis King and guard Jordan Bone.

"What I like about this group is nobody like to lose, it is a super competitive group," Jordan Bone said. "We still have a ways to go to be the team that we want to be. I think it is really important to have a group of guys that just competes super hard and do whatever it takes to win."

The Drive begin the season November 8th the Raptors 905, the home opener is Friday November 15th against the Swarm at the DeltaPlex.