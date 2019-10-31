× Calvin University investigating report of rape on campus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a report of a rape near a dorm at Calvin University.

The school’s campus safety department says the assault happened between 8 and 9 a.m. Sunday in a wooded area near Kalsbeek Huizenga van Reken Residence Hall. The student told investigators a man pulled her into the woods and raped her.

The man is described as a white male in his mid-20s who is 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing and may go by “Ben.”

No weapons were implied in the assault but the student told police the man threatened to harm her if she reported the incident.