Cory Cunningham’s touchdown grab takes play of the week from week nine

(FOX 17) — Portage Northern senior Cory Cunningham’s catch and toe-drag for a touchdown has won the online vote for top play from week nine.

Cunningham caught the pass from quarterback  Nick Henegar with four minutes left in the third quarter to put the Huskies ahead of St. Joseph for good.

Portage Northern (8-1) won the SMAC West title outright thanks to the 27-21 victory.

The Huskies host rival Portage Central in a division 2 district game Friday night.

