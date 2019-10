× Deondray Thomas wins Blitz Boss for week 9

(FOX 17) — Sparta senior Deondray Thomas won the online vote going away to be named the top Blitz Boss from week nine.

Thomas had 3 touchdowns runs in the Spartans win over Allendale.

Sparta (8-1) opens the playoffs this Friday night at Orchard View (9-0) in a division 4 district game.