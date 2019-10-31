Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

East GR High School presents: “Sense and Sensibility”

Posted 11:40 AM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:37AM, October 31, 2019
*We recognize there is a typo in the lower third in the video segment and apologize for the error.*

East Grand Rapids High School is bringing a timeless Jane Austen novel to the stage in the upcoming production of Sense and Sensibility.

The book, published in 1811, is a time tested tale of two young women coming of age. The novel follows the three Dashwood sisters moving to a new home with their widowed mother. Starting their new life together, they experience moments of romance, love, heartbreak, and other life-changing experiences.

Sense and Sensibility will take place at East Grand Rapids High School on November 7-9 at 7 p.m. with an additional show on November 9 at 1 p.m.

Tickets range from $6-16 and are available at the door or online at egrhsdrama.org.

