Founders settles racial discrimination lawsuit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A settlement has been reached between Founders Brewing Co. and a former employee who sued the company for racial discrimination.

In a statement, Founders announced the lawsuit was dismissed based on the settlement Thursday. The company didn’t disclose the terms of the settlement.

A statement attributed to Founders’ co-owners says they are pleased to settle the case and focus on their future.

“Through recent discussions with Tracy, we listened, engaged in self-discovery, and reached common ground to make amends,” the statement says. “We agreed that nobody be viewed at fault here. Most importantly, this serves as an opportunity to place our full attention on the work we now have to do, as a company of more than 600 dedicated team members, to rebuild our relationships.”

The company goes on to promise improving diversity and inclusion.

“We want every employee to feel valued, respected and safe. We abhor discriminatory action of any type and believe that beer should bring people together and not divide,” the statement says.

The plaintiff in the case, Tracy Evans, also released a statement on Founders’ website.