Friday A.M. commute could be a bit icy

Posted 11:01 PM, October 31, 2019, by

WEST MICHIGAN — After a rain/snow mix most of Thursday and Thursday evening, roads remain wet across the entire area. The problem? We are expecting temperatures overnight to drop to 32 or below by Friday morning. That means there is the possibility of (at least) some patchy icy spots in places like bridges, overpasses, and entry/exit freeway ramps.

The National Weather Service has a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in place through Friday 8 A.M. See map below. Their primary concern is also the possibility of some of the moisture freezing on the roadways.

It’s best to allow a little extra time on your Friday morning commute and slow things down just a bit. Make sure to check in with FOX 17 Morning News for current temperatures before leaving the house. You can also download our free Weather APP and check radar and temperatures. We also are expecting high waves through the overnight hours into Friday morning with LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNINGS and LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORIES in effect through 8 A.M..

More light rain/snow is possible late Friday night (after the high school football games) into Saturday. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.

 

