Fulton Street Farmers Market kicks off “second season” with soup event Nov. 2

Posted 11:21 AM, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:20AM, October 31, 2019

Just because the warm weather is done, doesn't mean the Fulton Street Farmers Market shuts down. They're warming up for their second season, and they're helping shoppers warm up too with some amazing soup on November 2.

The kick-off event, Soup at FSFM will feature bottomless soup samples from local restaurants in Grand Rapids, along with local apples and bread. The soup will be served at 10 a.m. and continue until the soup runs out, so be sure to get there early.

The event will also have a raffle for Second Season Eats and the Treats Basket.

Soup tickets will cost $10 per person or $25 for a ticket and commemorative mug.

The Fulton Street Farmers Market will take place every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting in November, and continue through April.

They'll also be hosting a few Pop Up Markets around the holidays for patrons to shop for pre-thanksgiving eats and treats, as well as holiday decor.

For more details on market dates, vsit fultonstreetmarket.org.

