Inclement weather will only delay finishing touches on construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Winter’s early arrival is impacting more than just trick-or-treaters.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says it could delay some ongoing construction projects on I-96 and I-196 if a period of dry weather does not return.

If the weather cooperates next week, MDOT will begin projects on Nov. 1.

Listed below are the projects that will commence, weather permitting:

9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, through Saturday, Nov. 9: The East Beltline Avenue ramp to eastbound I-96 will be closed.

9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, through Thursday, Nov. 7: The left lane of westbound I-96/I-196 will be closed from East Beltline Avenue to Maryland Avenue.

9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, through 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: One lane will be open on westbound I-96 from M-21 (Fulton Street) to the I-96/I-196 split. The M-21 ramp to westbound I-96 will be closed.

12:01 through 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: Westbound I-196 will be closed from I-96 to Fuller Avenue.

1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: One lane of eastbound I-96 will reopen at Leonard Street.

5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7: The southbound East Beltline Avenue ramp to westbound I-96 will reopen.

1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, through Saturday, Nov. 9: Eastbound I-196 will be closed from Fuller Avenue to I-96.

Thursday night, Nov. 7/Friday morning, Nov. 8: Eastbound I-96 will reopen along with the Leonard Street ramp to eastbound I-96.

“Grand Rapids continues to grow and we are trying to accommodate for that growth.” says John Richard of MDOT. “This is the first time we have had to close this many ramps and lanes and even full closures at this interchange in 50-plus years. It is a big deal but it is going to be a lot better when it is done.”

MDOT says the schedule for the closures will be quite fluid because of the weather. Prepare for even longer delays on I-96 and I-196 around the interchange within the next few weeks while the finishing touches are done on the roads.