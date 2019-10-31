Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Investigation continues 4 years after CMU student killed in hit-and-run

UNION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Thursday marks four years since a Central Michigan University student was killed in a hit-and-run crash near campus.

Ryan Tsatsos, a 17-year-old freshman, was killed in 2015 while walking with his friends Halloween night on Crawford Road near Concourse Drive on the south end of CMU’s campus. Years later, investigators are still searching for the person responsible.

Investigators believe he was hit by a dark, metallic blue vehicle that likely was damaged on its front passenger side from the collision.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

