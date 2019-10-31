× ‘Journey’ to perform at Van Andel Arena next summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Journey” is making a stop in Grand Rapids next summer as part of their tour across North America.

The iconic rock band will come to West Michigan on July 8 for a show at Van Andel Arena.

Organizers say fans can expect to hear many of the band’s hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Lights,” and “Any Way You Want It.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the arena’s box office.