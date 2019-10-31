Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

‘Journey’ to perform at Van Andel Arena next summer

Posted 10:50 AM, October 31, 2019, by

Bassist Ross Valory (L) and guitarist Neal Schon of Journey perform during the first night of the band's second nine-show residency at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “Journey” is making a stop in Grand Rapids next summer as part of their tour across North America.

The iconic rock band will come to West Michigan on July 8 for a show at Van Andel Arena.

Organizers say fans can expect to hear many of the band’s hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Lights,” and “Any Way You Want It.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 8 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the arena’s box office.

