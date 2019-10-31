Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 31

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Flurries are starting to fly, and so are the parking rules in Grand Rapids. The Odd-Even parking rules take effect Friday and run until April 1.

On dates with odd numbers, parking is prohibited on the even-number side of the street from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. and vice versa.

Any streets with parking restrictions will have signs posted. Seasonal parking allows for the city to clear streets of leaves and plow snow int he winter. vehicles that violate the parking rules could receive a $20 dollar ticket.

2. Indoor Halloween festivities might be a great option tonight. The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is hosting their very own Halloween party tonight from 5 to 8.

Wear a costume and trick-or-treat throughout the warm and cozy museum. Enjoy spooky crafts and activities like the slime bar, mystery sensory boxes, and the spooky blacklight room. Plus there will be lots of candy and snacks.

Admission is just $1.75 for all visitors.

3. Ever think about where you'd like to retire? According to a new study done by Smart Asset, Kalamazoo is the 7th best city in the nation to retire.

Smart Asset reviewed how long a $1 million nest egg would cover in retirement cost in cities across America.

For those who retire in Kalamazoo, the site predicted the fund would last about 28 years. The study included estimates in a number of expense categories including housing, food, healthcare, utilities, transportation, and others, in each city.

The total cost translates to having $30,000 a year to live off of.

Harlingen, Texas came out as the number one city to retire.

4. Spotify is launching a new app specifically designed for kids called Spotify Kids.

The app is described as a "playground of sound" for ages three all the way to teens. It allows them to explore the wonders of music without worrying about what's coming through their headphones.

The specially curated and approved content includes more than 50 million tracks featuring popular artists such as Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Bruno Mars.

Spotify Kids will be exclusively available through a Spotify Premium Family Subscription.

5. Kids at Toledo Children's Hospital were in for a treat when Batman appeared outside their window to say hello.

Members of the Toledo Police Department SWAT team geared up for a day at work, but this time in superhero costumes.

The team took part in the annual pro-medica children's hospital Halloween event, rappelling down the side of the building.

Patients gathered by the windows inside excited to see their favorite superheroes drop in to say hello.

This was the SWAT team's sixth year in a row rappelling from the roof of the hospital, an event the officers say they love just as much as the patients.