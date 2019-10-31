× Otsego police chief to retire

OTSEGO, Mich. — Longtime Otsego Police Chief Gordon Konkle is retiring.

A retirement party will be held for Konkle Nov. 8 after 18 year’s as the leader of the city’s police department. Before becoming police chief, he served with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for 26 years.

A statement from the city says Konkle has created a stable police department that is revered in southwest Michigan, which made Otsego a safe and stable community.

People who are interested in attending Konkle’s going away party can call the city manager at 269-694-6146 or email amitchell@cityofotsego.org.