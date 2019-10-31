Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Person of interest sought in fatal Battle Creek shooting

Posted 4:07 PM, October 31, 2019, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are seeking the public’s assistance to find a person of interest in the investigation of a fatal shooting.

Demarko Young is wanted for questioning in the death of Elijah Williams, who was shot multiple times when a fight broke out at a party and resulted in multiple people firing guns.

Investigators say Williams wasn’t likely a target in the shooting but got caught in the middle.

Police have already arrested 22-year-old Xavier Kellie-Sims on charges of open murder and felony firearm, and are now searching for Young for more information on the case.

He is described as standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Calhoun County dispatchers at 911, 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.