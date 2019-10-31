× Person of interest sought in fatal Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are seeking the public’s assistance to find a person of interest in the investigation of a fatal shooting.

Demarko Young is wanted for questioning in the death of Elijah Williams, who was shot multiple times when a fight broke out at a party and resulted in multiple people firing guns.

Investigators say Williams wasn’t likely a target in the shooting but got caught in the middle.

Police have already arrested 22-year-old Xavier Kellie-Sims on charges of open murder and felony firearm, and are now searching for Young for more information on the case.

He is described as standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Calhoun County dispatchers at 911, 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.