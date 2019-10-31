Road project extensions mark the week in construction

As the road construction season begins to wind down, several road projects this week were extended:
Wealthy Street over US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids
- Eastbound lane closure extended until Friday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m.
- Westbound lane closure delayed to begin Monday, Nov. 4, ending Nov.9
- Expect delays at the lights and occasional backups on the ramps from US-131.
I-96 at Airline Road in Fruitport
- Eastbound lane closure extended to Nov. 22
- Westbound lane closure instituted early, on Oct. 29, and finish date extended to Nov. 29
- Ramp closure to westbound I-96 rescheduled for Nov. 2 to Dec. 9
Bridge replacement on M-311 11 Mile Road in Calhoun County
- Closure of M-311 at the Kalamazoo River extended through Nov. 29