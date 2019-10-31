Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Road project extensions mark the week in construction

Posted 11:23 AM, October 31, 2019, by

As the road construction season begins to wind down, several road projects this week were extended:

Wealthy Street over US-131 in downtown Grand Rapids

  • Eastbound lane closure extended until Friday, Nov. 1, 3 p.m.
  • Westbound lane closure delayed to begin Monday, Nov. 4, ending Nov.9
  • Expect delays at the lights and occasional backups on the ramps from US-131.

I-96 at Airline Road in Fruitport

  • Eastbound lane closure extended to Nov. 22
  • Westbound lane closure instituted early, on Oct. 29, and finish date extended to Nov. 29
  • Ramp closure to westbound I-96 rescheduled for Nov. 2 to Dec. 9

Bridge replacement on M-311 11 Mile Road in Calhoun County

  • Closure of M-311 at the Kalamazoo River extended through Nov. 29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.